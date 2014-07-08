LHP Mike Minor had one of his best starts of the year Monday, when he allowed two runs on just two hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings in the Braves; 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Mets. Minor was in line for the victory when the Braves scored three times in the top of the eighth, but his winless streak reached nine starts when the Mets tied it in the bottom of the eighth. The two hits allowed were a season-low for Minor, who pitched seven innings for just the fourth time in 13 starts. He is 2-6 with a 4.54 ERA.

1B Freddie Freeman continued his career-long mastery of the Mets on Monday by going 3-for-4 with a run scored and a walk in the Braves’ 4-3, 11-inning loss. Freeman is hitting .325 in 234 career at-bats against the Mets, including .421 in 10 games this season. He is hitting .299 this year with 13 homers and 47 RBIs while playing in all 89 games.

RHP Julio Teheran will make his first start since being named to the National League All-Star team when he takes the mound on Tuesday night for the Braves in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Teheran beat the Mets in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he earned the win by allowing just one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings in the Braves’ 3-1 victory in Atlanta. It was the second straight win for Teheran as well as the 13th time in 18 starts he has allowed two runs or fewer. His ERA hasn’t been above 3.00 all season. Teheran is 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against the Mets.

C Evan Gattis (bulging disc in his back) is expected to catch a bullpen session when the Braves visit the Chicago Cubs this weekend. Gattis was placed on the disabled list July 1 (retroactive to June 29). He received an epidural injection on July 1 in hopes of speeding up his recovery. While Gattis is eligible to return to the Braves after the All-Star Break, manager Fredi Gonzalez acknowledged Monday that Gattis is not likely to be ready that soon. Gattis is hitting .290 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs in 63 games this season.