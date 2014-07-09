RHP Pedro Beato began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, allowing a solo home run in one inning. Beato landed on the disabled list June 19 due to a sore right elbow.

RHP Julio Teheran had perhaps his worst start of the season Tuesday night, when he took the loss after allowing five runs on a career-high 11 hits over just 3 1/3 innings as the Braves fell to the Mets 8-3. Teheran, who was pitching for the first time since being named to the National League All-Star team, allowed a hit to every member of the Mets’ lineup. It was only the fourth time in 19 starts this season that Teheran has allowed more than three runs. He gave up seven runs against Colorado on June 11. Teheran, who walked two and struck out two, is 8-6 with a 2.57 ERA.

SS Andrelton Simmons had his streak of multi-hit games snapped at six on Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-4 in the Braves’ 8-3 loss to the Mets. Simmons did draw an eighth-inning walk and has reached base via a hit or walk in 20 of his last 24 games, a stretch in which he is hitting .281 (27-of-96). He is hitting .263 overall this season with five homers and 29 RBIs.

RHP Ervin Santana will look to win his third straight start when he takes the mound for the Braves on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Santana earned the win last Friday, when he allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 7 1/3 innings in the Braves’ 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has allowed four runs over 14 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which Santana has lowered his ERA from a season-high 4.15 to 3.93. Santana is 3-0 with an 0.86 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, including 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA in two starts this season. He notched the victory on April 19 by allowing one run over seven innings in the Braves’ 7-5 win.

OF Jason Heyward tied a pair of season highs on Tuesday night, when he went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases in the Braves’ 8-3 loss to the Mets. It was the sixth three-hit game of the season for Heyward and his second two-steal game. Heyward’s final hit Tuesday was an RBI single in the eighth inning that ended the Mets’ shutout bid. He is hitting .247 with eight homers, 33 RBIs and 11 stolen bases this year.