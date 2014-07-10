C Evan Gattis (bulging disk in back) caught a few warmup pitches in between innings of the Braves’ game against the Mets on Tuesday night. Gattis is still on pace to catch a bullpen session this weekend, when the Braves visit the Chicago Cubs.

RHP Aaron Harang will look to extend his winning streak to four starts Thursday night against the New York Mets. Harang earned the win last Saturday, when he gave up four runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk over a season-high eight innings in the Braves’ 10-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He will be looking to win four straight starts for the first time since 2011, when he started 4-0 with the San Diego Padres. Harang is 5-5 with a 4.62 ERA in 12 career starts against the Mets, including 1-1 with an 0.69 ERA in two starts this year.

RHP Ervin Santana lost to the Mets for the first time Wednesday, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings as the Braves fell, 4-1. Santana was locked in a 1-1 pitchers’ duel with Mets RHP Dillon Gee until the seventh, when C Travis d‘Arnaud’s two-run homer capped a three-run inning. Santana entered Wednesday 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, including 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA in two outings earlier this year. This season, he is 7-6 with a 4.01 ERA.