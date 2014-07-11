RHP Craig Kimbrel recorded a rare four-out save Thursday, when he retired all four batters he faced to close out the Braves’ 3-1 win over the Mets. It was the fourth four-out save for Kimbrel, who has 167 career saves, and the sixth time in 269 big league appearances that he has recorded more than three outs. Kimbrel was available for more than an inning Thursday because he hadn’t pitched since July 4 due to a blowout win July 5 and four straight losses leading up to Thursday. Kimbrel is 0-1 with a 1.96 ERA and a major-league-leading 28 saves this season. He has struck out 61 batters in 36 2/3 innings.

LHP Alex Wood will look to produce his fourth quality starts in as many outings since returning to the Braves rotation when he takes the mound Friday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Wood took a hard-luck loss Sunday, when he gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over seven innings as the Braves fell 3-1 to the Diamondbacks. Wood is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in his last three starts, a stretch in which he has allowed only 12 hits and five walks over 20 innings. Wood is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three career relief appearances against the Cubs. He last faced the Cubs on May 11, when he threw a scoreless inning in the Braves’ 5-2 win.

RHP Aaron Harang continued to thrive against the Mets on Thursday, when he earned the win by allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out two over seven innings as the Braves eked out a 3-1 victory. Harang is 2-1 with a 0.90 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season. Prior to Thursday, he hadn’t faced the Mets since April 18, when he threw seven no-hit innings in the Braves’ 5-0 victory. Harang is 9-6 with a 3.53 ERA in 19 starts this year.

3B Chris Johnson got a rare day off Thursday, when he sat in favor of INF Ramiro Pena. Johnson has started 87 of the Braves’ 92 games at third base, including nine in a row prior to Thursday. The full day off Thursday was just the third of the season for Johnson, who has three hits in his last 24 at-bats as his average fell from .284 to .273.