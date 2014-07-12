LHP Mike Minor (6-7, 3.14 ERA) makes his 14th appearance -- all starts -- on Saturday at Wrigley Field. It’s his first start against the Cubs since a 4-1 victory on April 5, 2013, at Turner Field. Minor, now in his fifth season -- all with the Braves --has a 4.54 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 39 while walking 23.

1B Freddie Freeman extended his new on-base streak to two against the Cubs on Friday with an RBI double in the sixth inning. He had a 26-game streak snapped on Thursday in New York, then went 2-for-4 with an RBI double on Thursday. In his recent streak he had at least one hit in all but six game and reached base via walks in the others. He hit .353 with 10 doubles, two triples and two homers. Freeman leads the major leagues with 838 2/3 innings played in the field this season through Friday.

RHP Pedro Beato, who went on the 15-day disabled list June 19 with a sore right elbow, completed a rehab assignment that began at Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He was outrighted to Gwinnett on Friday.

C Evan Gattis remains on the 15-day disabled list with a bulging disc in his back and there’s no timetable for his return. Gattis traveled the Brave’s Class A Rome, Ga. affiliate this week. “He’s not playing, he’s just going up there to take some swings and hopefully progress from there,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.“I don’t think he’s going to do anything on the field. He may, depending on how he feels, but it won’t be anything major.” There’s no timetable for a rehab stint for Gattis, who was batting .290 through 63 games with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs.

LHP Alex Wood had a no-decision after giving up four runs on five hits while walking three and striking out six in 5 1/3 innings of work. He has a 3.07 ERA in 11 starts this season compared to a 4.70 ERA in 11 relief appearances. Wood also contributed with the bat, going 1-for-2 with his first career hit -- a bunt single in the sixth inning. He was 0-for-38 to start his career.

2B Tommy La Stella had multi-hit efforts in four of seven games in a seven-game hitting streak in which he was batting .407 entering Friday. La Stella has had multi-hit games in 14 of 40 game played this season and he ranks among National League rookie leaders including batting (third, .296), hits (tied third, 42), multi-hit games (tied third, 14) and on-base percentage (second, .377).