LHP Mike Minor (3-5) posted his third win of the season in his 100th career appearance (99th start) on Saturday against the Cubs despite allowing 11 hits. He worked through six full innings and gave up six earned runs while walking one and striking out five. Minor also had a solo home in the fourth inning, his first of the season and second career shot. “Mike battled well. It’s a tough place to pitch when you get days like this,” said third baseman Chris Johnson, who hit a pair of two-run homers. “He battled and kept us in the game and we got enough.”

RHP Julio Teheran (8-6, 2.57 ERA) makes his 20th start of the season and fourth all time against the Cubs. He’s 2-0 with a 1.23 career ERA against Chicago, including a victory in three 2013 starts. Teheran is coming off a July 8 loss to the Mets, tying a season low with 3 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs and 11 hits.

SS Andrelton Simmons went 3-for-5 on Saturday for his fourth three-hit game of the season and first since May 19. He has now hit safely in four straight games and is batting .391 (18-for-46) through 11 July games. Simmons has improved to .267 through 89 games.

C Evan Gattis, on the disabled list with a bulging disk in his back, resumed baseball activities on Friday in Rome, Ga., with a light workout and swings in a batting cage. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said there’s no timeframe yet for any rehab games. “He took some dry swings, hit some tee and was able to take some BP on the field,” Gonzalez said. “I think it was encouraging with what he was able to do yesterday.”

3B Chris Johnson had his first multi-hit day of the year, going 2-for-5 with two homers, two runs scored and four RBIs on Saturday. He has a .450 average (9-for-20) against Cubs pitching this season and is .340 all time (48-for-141) against Chicago. Johnson helped key a six-run fourth inning with a two-run homer that put the Braves ahead for good. “It was one of those days when you get the ball up in the air and it keeps traveling,” he said.

OF Jordan Schafer tied a career high on Thursday with three stolen bases, last achieved on April 10, 2012 vs. the Braves while with the Astros and on Sept. 2, 2013, against the the Mets. He has 15 for the season. Schafer started and led off in place of B.J. Upton. “He’s got energy, he’s fresh,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He’s from here, or near here (Hammond, Ind.), so you know he’s got to put on a show.”