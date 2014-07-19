RHP Craig Kimbrel picked up his 30th save on Friday night, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Kimbrel is the only active player to have 30 saves in each of the last four seasons.

INF Tyler Pastornicky was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace 2B Dan Uggla, who was given his unconditional release. Pastornicky has split time between Gwinnett and Atlanta. Pastornicky was batting .200 (7-for-35) in 22 games for Atlanta and .281 in 36 games with Gwinnett. He grounded out as a pinch hitter on Friday.

RHP Aaron Harang (9-6, 3.53) continues to be one of the team’s most pleasant surprises. The veteran, picked up as a free agent in the closing days of spring training, has won four straight games. During that time, he’s posted a 2.57 ERA over 28 innings. Harang is 1-1 with a 7.50 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season. He’s 5-3 with a 5.23 in 15 career appearances, 14 starts, against the Phils.

3B Chris Johnson picked up where he left off before the break. He was 2-for-4 on Friday, making him 7-for-13 over his last four games. Johnson lifted his batting average to .280. Johnson leads the team with 31 multi-hit games, fourth best in the National League.

CF B.J. Upton had a double that drove in his 500th career run on Friday. Upton has 27 RBIs, one more than he had in 2013. Upton is 22-for-81 (.271) since moving into the leadoff spot. The Braves are 14-5 when he bats first.

RHP Ervin Santana (8-6) has won for the third time in his last four starts. On Friday night, he pitched six innings and allowed four runs, three of them earned, on six hits. He walked three and had only one strikeout, but was backed up by two double plays and some timely offensive support. Santana is 5-2 in eight starts at Turner Field.

2B Dan Uggla era was released by the Braves on Friday. His dismissal signals the official coronation of rookie Tommy La Stella as the second baseman of the future. Uggla hit .162 (21-for-130) in 48 games, with two homers and 10 RBIs. He had only eight at-bats over the last 30 days, with just one hit.