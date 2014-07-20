LHP Luis Avilan, who was 5-0 with a 1.52 ERA in 75 relief appearances in 2013, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday -- his 25th birthday -- as the Braves attempt to get him back on track. He had a 4.85 ERA and .293 opponents’ batting average in 47 games this season. Avilan, who had fallen in the bullpen pecking order, had struggled against lefty hitters after dominating them last year.

C Evan Gattis caught his second rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, playing seven innings and going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. He is scheduled to be the designated hitter for Gwinnett on Sunday and then likely come off the disabled list on Monday. He is 1-for-10 over three rehab games, serving as the designated hitter in the first on Thursday. He has been out since hurting his back on a swing June 27 in Philadelphia.

LHP Alex Wood hopes to have better luck against the Phillies on Sunday in the series finale than he did during a start at Philadelphia on April 17. He pitched a complete game that time, but lost 1-0 when he gave up a two-out hit to Ben Revere. Wood, who has a 3.36 ERA, fell to 6-7 with a loss to the Cubs in Chicago in his last start, giving up four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

LHP Chasen Shreve struck out the first batter he faced in his major league debut Saturday against Philadelphia after being promoted from Double-A Mississippi to take the spot of LHP Luis Avilan in the bullpen. Shreve, 24, ended up working two-thirds of an inning and allowing two hits. He was 3-2 with seven saves and a 2.48 ERA in 36 relief appearances for Mississippi, striking out 76 and walking nine in 54 1/3 innings. Shreve was an 11th-round draft choice in 2010.