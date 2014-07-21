LHP Jonny Venters, who had the second Tommy John elbow surgery of his career in May 2013, has resumed light throwing, but doesn’t have a timetable for his potential return from the disabled list. The reliever received a platelet-rich plasma injection a month ago after a setback. He returned to throwing Friday and continued light tossing Saturday and Sunday, reporting no soreness.

RHP Julio Teheran tries to stay perfect against Miami as the Braves open a four-game home series with the Marlins on Monday. The first-time National League All-Star is 4-0 with a 2.50 ERA in six lifetime starts against Miami and 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA in two games this season. Teheran, 9-6 with a 2.71 ERA overall this year, struggled against the Cubs at Chicago in his last start before the All-Star break although he was credited with the 10-7 victory.

C Evan Gattis played his fourth rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, and he is expected to come off the disabled list Monday when the Braves open a four-game series with Miami. He has been out since June 27 with a bulging thoracic disk in his back. Gattis went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs Sunday against Durham, but he struck out three times.

LHP Alex Wood retired the final 13 batters he faced as he evened his record at 7-7 with a victory over Philadelphia on Sunday. He allowed just one run on three hits, walked none and struck out eight. The run came on a homer by John Mayberry Jr. in the second inning. Wood, who has a 3.24 ERA, lost a 1-0 game in Philadelphia early this season.

2B Tommy La Stella, who hit a three-run double in the third inning Sunday against Philadelphia, is 6-for-7 with 13 RBIs in bases-loaded situations during his rookie season. La Stella, batting .297 after his first 46 games, added another double later in a 2-for-4 outing. He is hitting .353 (18-for-51) in his past 13 games.