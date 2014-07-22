LHP Mike Minor, who faces the Marlins on Tuesday night for the Braves, has surrendered a team-worst 14 home runs, despite pitching the fewest innings of any active Atlanta starter. He has recorded just two quality starts in his past seven games, giving up 11 hits three times. Minor is 3-4 with a 4.52 ERA in 13 career starts against Miami.

RHP Julio Teheran, who came in with a 4-0 record and a 2.50 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins, was masterful against them again Monday night. He didn’t give up a hit until Jarrod Saltalamacchia homered with two outs in the fifth inning, and that was the only run he allowed over seven innings. Teheran matched his career high with 11 strikeouts while giving up four hits and walking one.

C Christian Bethancourt was sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday when Evan Gattis was activated from the disabled list. The rookie started 13 of the 19 games that Gattis missed, and Bethancourt hit .240 with a double and three RBIs, reaching base safely in 11 games.

C Evan Gattis, out since June 27 with a bulging thoracic disk in his back, was activated Monday and batted sixth in the series opener against Miami. He was 1-for-3 with a walk and caught all 10 innings in the 3-1 loss. Gattis played four rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett, going 3-for-16 with two RBIs and seven strikeouts.

2B Tommy La Stella was moved up to the second spot in the batting order on Monday after going 2-for-4 with a three-run double on Sunday. He was 0-for-5, though, after batting .353 (18-for-51) in his previous 13 games.