LHP Mike Minor, who has recorded just two quality starts in his past eight games, failed to get an out in the fourth inning Tuesday against the Marlins as his ERA jumped to 5.32 with his shortest outing of the year. He gave up 10 hits and two walks while being charged with six runs. Minor is 3-6.

1B Freddie Freeman is 0-for-8 with a walk in the first two games of the Marlins series, dropping to 2-for-44 against Miami this year. “They’re just catching me at the right time I guess,” Freeman said. “Sooner or later I’ll come out of it, but I guess they’re just catching me when I‘m terrible.”

C Evan Gattis, sidelined since June 27 with a bulging thoracic disk in his back before being activated Monday, caught the entire game again Tuesday, but was 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He was 1-for-3 with a walk and strikeout in 10 innings during the series opener against the Marlins.

RHP Ervin Santana, who faces the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night, has posted a 3.92 ERA in his past six starts after a dismal six-game stretch where his ERA was 6.44. He struggled with command early against Philadelphia in his last time out, but recovered to notch his 12th quality start in the 6-4 victory. Santana, who is 8-6 with a 4.03 ERA, allowed six hits and three earned runs over six innings. He is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts against Miami this year.

OF Jordan Schafer, who was successful on 15 of 16 steal attempts after swipping a base Monday against the Marlins, was caught as the potential tying run in the ninth inning Tuesday. Miami had thrown over to first base four times, nearly picking him off a couple times. Schafer had been the first player since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966 to have a 94 percent success rate while stealing 15 bases.