LHP Mike Minor (3-6, 5.32), who gets the start Sunday against the Padres, is coming off his worst start of the season, where he allowed six runs on 10 hits in three innings against the Marlins on July 22. Minor has never beaten the Padres; he lost his only start against San Diego in 2012 when he allowed three runs in six innings.

1B Freddie Freeman has gone 4-for-30 since the All-Star Game and seen his average fall to .283. On Saturday, he went 3-for-5, his 12th three-hit game this season, with one RBI. It was his seventh multihit game of the month.

RHP Craig Kimbrel recovered from a loss on Thursday with a perfect inning on Saturday to notch his 31st save. Kimbrel struck out the side, the 25th time in his career that he’s accomplished the feat.

RHP Julio Teheran didn’t have his best stuff on Saturday, but pitched well enough to earn his 10th win. The All-Star threw six innings, allowing three runs and nine hits with five strikeouts. It was only the second time he had allowed more than two earned runs in a start at Turner Field. It was his first career win against San Diego.

C Evan Gattis had a ground-rule double in the second inning on Saturday, which broke and 0-for-11 slump. It was his first extra-base hit in six games. He reached base all four times on two hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

INF Phil Gosselin was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was leading the International League in hits (130) and hitting .344. Gosselin appeared as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning on Saturday and reached on a throwing error, but was picked off by LHP Alex Torres.

2B Tommy La Stella had been 6-for-31 since the break but was 3-for-4 with a walk on Saturday. La Stella got his third three-hit game and improved his batting average to .346 (9-for-26) with runners in scoring position.