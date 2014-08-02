FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2014 / 5:39 AM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Chasen Shreve was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and RHP Gavin Floyd was transferred from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list to open the needed spot on the 40-man roster.

3B Chris Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI Friday night. Johnson ranks 10th in the National League with 35 multi-hit games this season. Johnson is hitting .323 (20-for-62) over his last 16 games with nine extra-base hits and 19 RBIs.

RF Emilio Bonifacio made his Braves debut Friday night in San Diego a day after being acquired along with LHP James Riussell from the Chicago Cubs. Bonifacio was 0-for-2 but drew two walks in the No. 8 slot. Many believe he will eventually replace B.J. Upton as the Braves lead-off hitter.

OF Jordan Schafer, who was hitting .163 in 80 at-bats, was designated for assignment Friday to make room for Bonifacio on the roster.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
