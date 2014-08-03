1B Freddie Freeman was 3-for-5 with a double and a RBI on Saturday. Freeman is hitting .316 (31-for-98) with seven doubles, a triple, two homers and 12 RBIs in 28 career games against the Padres. Saturday was his 34th multi-hit game of the season.

3B Chris Johnson was 2-for-6 with an RBI Saturday night, making him 4-for-9 with two RBIs in the first two games of the series. The Braves are 24-12 when Johnson has a multiple-hit game this season, although they are 0-2 in San Diego in multiple-hit games by Johnson. Johnson is batting .345 (10-for-29) with three doubles and six RBIs in his last seven games.

RHP Ervin Santana worked 14 straight scoreless innings against the Padres before his streak ended in the seventh inning Saturday. Santana shut out the Padres on three hits while striking out 11 in eight innings last Monday afternoon in Atlanta. For the week, Santana’s line against the Padres was two runs, nine hits and four walks with 17 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. In four starts dating to July 18, Santana is 3-0 with a 1.61 ERA. He is 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA in four career starts against the Padres.

RF Jason Heyward returned to the starting lineup Saturday after missing 4 1/2 games with lower back soreness. Heyward was 2-for-5 with a double and a walk. Heyward is batting .377 (23-for-61) with four doubles, a homer and 10 RBIs in his last 17 games.