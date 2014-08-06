RHP Julio Teheran is scheduled to make his first career start in an AL ballpark Wednesday, when the Braves play in Seattle. In 57 career starts, Teheran has faced an AL team only once -- when he beat the Minnesota Twins with an 8 1/3-inning performance that saw him give up just one run off five hits in a 2013 road game. He’s also looking for just his second win on the West Coast this season, having gone 1-3 with a 5.47 ERA in four starts in the Mountain and Pacific time zones this year.

SS Andrelton Simmons left Tuesday’s game with a sprained left ankle in the fourth inning. Simmons turned his left ankle on third base while covering behind the play. He was replaced by Ramiro Pena and will be re-evaluated before Wednesday’s afternoon game, although manager Fredi Gonzalez said the quick turnaround and an off day Thursday make it likely he’ll sit out the game.

C Evan Gattis got a day off, of sorts, when he served as the Braves’ designated hitter on Tuesday. It marked the third time this season that Gattis has DH’d after playing 65 games behind the plate. Gattis went hitless in four at-bats, hitting into a double play in the seventh and striking out to end the game.

LHP Alex Wood fell ill on Sunday and was looking like he might not be available for his Tuesday night start in Seattle, but he took the mound and was solid in a losing effort. Wood allowed just one earned run -- and three unearned runs -- over six innings of five-hit ball. He struck out five and walked four in the 4-2 loss to Seattle.

LF Justin Upton got back on track Tuesday, when he went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. In his past 25 games, Upton is now hitting .316 (30 for 95) with 13 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs.

CF Emilio Bonifacio collected his second hit since being traded from the Cubs on Tuesday, when he singled off Seattle starter Felix Hernandez in the third inning. Bonifacio stole second but got stranded there. He went 1-for-4 in the 4-2 loss to Seattle.