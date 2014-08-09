1B Freddie Freeman hit his 16th homer Friday. The two-run shot was his 18th multi-RBI game of the season and second in as many games.

SS Andrelton Simmons took a few ground balls before Friday’s game but is not expected to play this weekend because of a high ankle sprain suffered Aug. 5 in Seattle. Simmons was not on crutches and not wearing a cast. The Braves were hopeful to have him back by early next week.

2B Tommy La Stella collected his first career home run Friday. La Stella had two hits, giving him 20 multi-hit games, second most among National League rookies. La Stella is hitting .341 (15-for-44) in his last 12 games.

RHP Aaron Harang has not received a decision in his last four starts, despite allowing just eight earned runs in 25 innings, a 2.88 ERA. Harang beat the Nationals on April 13 at Turner Field, allowing one run in six innings. He’s 2-4 with a 3.72 ERA in 10 career starts against Washington.

RHP Ervin Santana (11-6) extended his winning streak to four games Friday. He retired the first nine Washington batters in order and gave up four runs in the sixth inning, the most he’s allowed since July 9 against the Mets. Santana did not return after a one-hour rain delay halted play. Santana is now 5-0 in his last five starts at Turner Field.