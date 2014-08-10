1B Freddie Freeman was 3-for-4 with a double and walk on Saturday, lifting his average to .500 (24-for-48) against the Nationals this season. He has six doubles, four homers and eight RBIs in 12 games.

SS Andrelton Simmons hopes to return during the four-game series starting Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and manager Fredi Gonzalez has been targeting Tuesday as the potential day. “He’s getting better. He’s progressing,” Gonzalez said. “Maybe by Tuesday we’ll get him in a game. Fingers crossed.” Simmons sprained his left ankle last Tuesday in Seattle.

LHP Luis Avilan, demoted to Triple-A Gwinnett in mid-July, had an encouraging outing Friday, striking out two and allowing just one hit in two scoreless innings against Norfolk. He had allowed six earned runs in 7 1/3 innings in his first seven appearances, walking nine. Avilan was 5-0 with a 1.52 ERA in 75 relief outings for Atlanta in 2013.

LHP Alex Wood, who faces the Nationals in the series finale Sunday night at Atlanta, is just 2-3 despite a 2.84 ERA in eight starts since returning to the rotation in late June. He took a 4-2 loss at Seattle in his last start, giving up one earned run in six innings. Wood, who is 7-9 with a 3.20 ERA this season, has a 1-1 record and 1.57 ERA in four career starts against the Nationals.

RHP Aaron Harang received his fifth consecutive no-decision Saturday despite allowing just nine earned runs in 32 innings during that stretch. He worked seven innings against the Nationals and the only run came on a leadoff homer by Adam LaRoche in the sixth inning. Harang, who is 9-6 with a 3.31 ERA, gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out two.

RF Jason Heyward turned 25 on Saturday and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly against the Nationals. He had a home run and double on his first 21st birthday in 2010. Heyward was 10-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak that came to an end and was batting .406 with 12 multi-hit games in his past 21 games before going 0-for-4.

INF-OF Emilio Bonifacio hadn’t started a game at shortstop before Saturday since playing 61 games there for the Marlins in 2011. He was flawless in the field and went 3-for-5 in his sixth game with the Braves after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs.