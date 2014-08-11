RHP Craig Kimbrel pitched for the third straight night on Sunday and earned his 34th save. Kimbrel isn’t expected to be available for the first game of the series against the Dodgers on Monday. Kimbrel has 79 strikeouts in 47 innings.

RHP Julio Teheran (10-8) has lost two straight starts. He allowed six runs in six innings against Seattle on Aug. 6. Teheran is 1-2 with a 4.95 ERA over his last three starts. Teheran has made only one career start against the Dodgers on July 31 and took a loss despite allowing only two runs in eight innings.

LHP Alex Wood (8-9) allowed five hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings on Sunday. He threw 124 pitches, the most in his two-year career, and won for the first time since July 20. The left-hander improved to 2-1 against Washington with a 1.48 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings.

LF Justin Upton hit his 21st homer on Sunday night. That blow gave him his 1,000th career hit and his 500th career RBI. It was the 156th homer of Upton’s career. His brother, Braves OF B.J. Upton, reached both milestones earlier this season.

CF Emilio Bonifacio replaced B.J. Upton as the leadoff hitter and in center field. He went 1-for-5 and scored the go-ahead run. Bonifacio has hit in four straight games and is 4-for-10 on the homestand.