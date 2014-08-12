RHP Mike Minor hopes to get back on track as he faces the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night after being skipped a start to work on his mechanics and psyche. He has a 7.43 ERA over his past 10 outings, allowing at least 10 hits four times. Minor, 4-7 with a 5.42 ERA overall, has faced the Dodges five times in his career, going 1-1 with a 2.32 ERA.

1B Freddie Freeman was 2-for-3 with a double and walk against the Dodgers on Monday as he continued his hot hitting. He has a .556 average during a five-game hitting streak, going 10-for-18. Freeman has a homer and four RBIs during the streak, and his on-base percentage is .619 thanks to three walks.

RHP Julio Teheran lost his third straight start, giving up nine hits and five runs over 7 1/3 innings against the Dodgers on Monday. He struck out five and walked two while falling to 10-9 and seeing his ERA jump to 3.06. Teheran did pick off two runners, though, to give him four for the season. He led all major league pitchers with eight pickoffs last year.

SS Andrelton Simmons took batting practice, fielded ground balls and ran in the outfield on Monday as he prepared to return to the lineup. “He’s getting close,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “If it’s not (Tuesday), it will be Wednesday.” Simmons sprained his left ankle last Tuesday in Seattle and the Braves have been playing a man short rather than put the Gold Glove winner on the disabled list.

2B Tommy La Stella had to leave Monday’s game after suffering a cramp in his upper right hamstring going after a ground single by the Dodgers’ Carl Crawford in the second inning, but is expected to be able to return to the lineup Tuesday. La Stella, who bounced out in the first inning, leads National League rookies with a .365 on-base percentage and ranks second with a .284 batting average.