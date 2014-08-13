LHP Mike Minor, who previous turn in the rotation was skipped so he could work on his mechanics and psyche, seemed recharged despite falling to 4-8 with a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. He worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits. Minor struck out seven and walked one. He posted a 7.43 ERA over his previous 10 outings, allowing opponents to hit .343 with 12 homers in that span.

SS Andrelton Simmons remained out of the lineup Tuesday for the sixth game because of a sprained left ankle, but he is expected to play Wednesday. “He came out today, and it was a little bit sore,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. Simmons sprained his ankle in Seattle on Aug. 5, and the Braves have been playing a man short rather than put the Gold Glove winner on the disabled list.

RHP Shae Simmons threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday without issue, and he may be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment next week. The rookie reliever went on the disabled list July 29 due to a right shoulder strain. Simmons is 1-2 with a save and 2.91 ERA in 26 appearances for Atlanta.

CF B.J. Upton hit his ninth homer and drew a walk Tuesday, but he struck out his other two at-bats to increase his National League-worst total to 148. The homer was his sixth against Dodgers RHP Dan Haren -- double his next-best total against any other pitcher.

RHP Ervin Santana, who leads the Braves in victories, takes a four-game winning streak to the mound against the Dodgers on Wednesday night. He is 11-6 with a 3.69 ERA on the season and has lost just one of his past seven decisions. Santana hasn’t faced the Dodgers this season, but he was 4-4 with a 3.27 ERA in eight interleague games against them while in the American League.