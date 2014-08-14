FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Andrelton Simmons returned to the lineup on Wednesday after missing six games with a sprained left ankle, and had two RBIs thanks to a groundout and flare single in four at-bats. He was also the middle man on the game-ending double play. The Braves had played a man short for a week rather than put the Gold Glove winner on the disabled list.

RHP Aaron Harang, who faces the Dodgers on Thursday afternoon in the series finale at Atlanta, has gone nine starts without a loss. He is 4-0 with a 2.55 ERA over the stretch, getting a no-decision in each of his past five outings. Harang has allowed two earned runs or less in 18 of his 24 starts. He is 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA in 12 career starts against the Dodgers.

RHP Ervin Santana struck out nine over six innings and won his fifth straight decision, beating the Dodgers 3-2 on Wednesday night. Santana (12-6) allowed eight hits and walked two, one intentionally. He has won each of his last six starts at home, and has a 2.66 ERA overall since July 4.

RF Jason Heyward led off for the first time since June 17 on Wednesday and was 1-for-4 with a run scored against the Dodgers. He is batting .333 (13-for-39) since returning to the lineup Aug. 2 after missing four games with soreness in his lower back.

