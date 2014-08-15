1B Freddie Freeman was 7-for-14 in the series against the Dodgers to finishing the homestand 12-for-25. He was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a walk Thursday, his only out coming when center fielder Yasiel Puig crashed into the fence making a catch. In his past 11 games, Freeman is 19-for-43 with seven extra-base hits and five RBIs. He has 34 doubles, a career high for a season.

LHP Luis Avilan, who pitched in 47 games earlier this season, was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and was charged with a ninth-inning run on two hits while getting two outs. He was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in nine relief appearances for Gwinnett, but had been more effective recently. Avilan was 3-1 with a 4.85 ERA and seven holds before his demotion on July 19. He appeared in 75 games for the Braves last year and was 5-0 with a 1.52 ERA.

RHP Juan Jaime was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He had appeared in five games since being recalled on July 29, allowing four hits and a run over four innings while striking out six and walking four. Jaime also made four relief appearances during June and has a 2.25 ERA overall.

LHP Alex Wood faces Oakland on Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague series after setting career highs with 12 strikeouts and 124 pitches on Sunday against Washington. He went 7 1/3 innings in the 3-1 victory, allowing five hits and walking three. Wood, 8-9 with a 3.08 ERA, has a 2.60 ERA in nine starts since returning to the rotation, but is just 3-3 in that stretch.

RHP Aaron Harang was 4-0 with a 2.55 ERA in his previous nine starts before lasting just 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday. He allowed seven hits and five runs while falling to 9-7 with a 3.51 ERA. It was just the seventh time in 25 starts that he had allowed more than two earned runs in a game. Harang walked three and struck out three in his shortest start of the season.

LF Justin Upton had to leave the game Thursday against the Dodgers after a two-run double in the eighth inning and is listed as day-to-day with a mild strain of his left hamstring. He also drew two walks in the game and is batting .281 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs -- both team bests.