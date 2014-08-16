1B Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer Friday against Oakland and is 13-for-29 during the homestand. He was 7-for-14 in the series against the Dodgers to finish the homestand 12-for-25. In his past 12 games, Freeman is 20-for-47 with eight extra-base hits and eight RBIs.

RHP Julio Teheran tries to get back on track as he faces the Athletics on Saturday night in Atlanta. He has a 5.24 ERA in his past seven starts after posting a 2.29 ERA in his first 18 outings. Teheran was rolling Monday against the Dodgers until surrendering five hits in a three-run sixth that cost him a loss. He is 10-9 with a 3.06 ERA.

LHP Alex Wood allowed a two-run homer, but just three other hits over six innings Friday against Oakland as he improved to 9-9 with a 3.07 ERA. He set career highs with 12 strikeouts and 124 pitches on Sunday against Washington, so he was pulled after 96 pitches this time. He walked three and struck out one.

INF Phil Gosselin started at shortstop in place of Andrelton Simmons (tooth) and was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. The blast was his first in the majors and he is 6-for-21 since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was batting .344.

LF Justin Upton was in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers and homered in his first at-bat. He had left Thursday’s game against the Dodgers when he suffered a mild left hamstring strain on a two-run double in the eighth inning. He is batting .281 with 22 homers and 73 RBIs -- both team bests.