August 18, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Mike Minor, who is 4-8 with a 5.33 ERA, will try to build off his last outing as he faces Oakland on Sunday night in the finale of the interleague series. He showed improvement after being skipped a start, but is still 1-3 with a 7.17 ERA since the All-Star break. Worse yet, opponents have hit .372. Minor allowed eight hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday, striking out seven and walking one on 10 days of rest.

RHP Julio Teheran snapped a three-game losing streak, going six innings and giving up two runs in a victory over Oakland on Saturday. He allowed four hits and three walks while improving to 11-9. The only damage against him came on a two-run homer by first baseman Stephen Vogt in the sixth inning. Teheran has a 3.06 ERA.

SS Andrelton Simmons, who missed Friday’s game after having two abscessed teeth pulled, returned to the Atlanta lineup Saturday and was 2-for-4 with an RBI. He had been 3-for-8 with a double and three RBIs against the Dodgers on Wednesday and Thursday after missing six games with a sprained left ankle.

RHP Shae Simmons began a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning at Norfolk. He struck out one and seven of his 10 pitches were strikes. The rookie reliever has been on the disabled list since July 29 with a shoulder strain. Simmons appeared in 26 games, posting a 2.91 ERA and limiting opponents to a .197 batting average. He had nine holds and a save.

3B Chris Johnson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs on Saturday against Oakland. He came in just 6-for-30 on the homestand, but is batting .342 (27-for-79) with 10 extra-base hits and 22 RBIs in his past 20 games.

