LHP Mike Minor turned in his second straight encouraging outing after returning to the rotation, allowing just four hits over seven innings in a victory over Oakland on Sunday. He gave up two homers, the 19th and 20th that he has allowed, but both came with the bases-empty. Minor (5-8) struck out seven and walked one. His turn in the rotation was skipped after he posted a 7.33 ERA over 10 starts.

INF Phil Gosselin started all three games against Oakland as manager Fredi Gonzalez stuck with a hot bat. Gosselin, who played shortstop in the first game and second base in the final two, was 5-for-12 and hit his first major league homer on Friday. “He’s swinging the bat well,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We’ll keep riding him out a little bit and see where he goes.”

RHP Ervin Santana, who faces the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series, is 7-1 with a 2.95 ERA in his past nine starts. He slumped to a 5.96 ERA over an eight-start stretch from mid-May to mid-June, but has regained the feel for his slider since. Santana is 12-6 with a 3.66 ERA overall.

LF Justin Upton hit a two-run homer Sunday while going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. It was his fourth homer in the 10-game homestand and his 16th at Turner Field this season. He has 23 homers overall and is batting .284 with 75 RBIs.

RF Jason Heyward was 5-for-16 with two walks and three runs scored in his first four games back at leadoff before going 0-for-4 both Saturday and Sunday. Heyward, though, has to be looking forward to the three-game series at Pittsburgh starting Monday. He is batting .359 in 11 career games at PNC Park.