1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a walk. He had been 2-for-19 with six strikeouts in his previous seven career games at PNC Park.

C Evan Gattis got the night off Monday as the Braves won 7-3 at Pittsburgh, though it wasn’t a 28th birthday present from manager Fredi Gonzalez. Gattis was rested after starting all three games of Atlanta’s weekend sweep of visiting Oakland. Gerald Laird took Gattis’ place and went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.

RHP Shae Simmons failed to retire any of the four batters he faced while pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett on his rehab assignment against Charlotte in an International League game. Simmons, who has been out since July 27 with a right shoulder strain, was charged with four runs as he gave up two hits and two walks. In his first outing with Gwinnett on Saturday, the rookie worked one scoreless inning.

RHP Aaron Harang (9-7, 3.51) will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh. He is 0-1 with a 3.47 ERA in his last six starts and 15-7 with a 4.19 ERA in 26 career starts against the Pirates.

CF B.J. Upton was not in the lineup as INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio started in his place. Upton is hitting just .114 (5-for-44) in August. Bonifacio was 1-for-3 with a walk.

RHP Ervin Santana won the first start of his 10-year career against Pittsburgh, allowing three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Santana is 6-0 with a 2.98 ERA in last seven starts and hasn’t lost since July 9 to the Mets at New York in his last outing before the All-Star break.

LF Justin Upton extended his hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-5 with a run scored. He is 11-for-30 (.367) during the streak, raising his batting average to .285.

RF Jason Heyward led off a game with a home run for the third time this season and the sixth time in his career, connecting off Pittsburgh RHP Vance Worley. Heyward was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.