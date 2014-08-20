1B Freddy Freeman continued his hot hitting by going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two walks. He is hitting .457 (21-for-46) in his last 13 games, which has lifted his average to .296.

SS Andrelton Simmons left with a sore left hip in the bottom of the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s 11-3 win at Pittsburgh. He is considered questionable for Wednesday night’s game against the Pirates.

LHP Alex Wood (9-9, 3.07) will start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh in the finale of the three-game series. Wood has won his last two starts, allowing three runs in 13 1/3 innings for a 2.03 ERA. He has faced the Pirates only once, allowing one run in a two-inning relief appearance last season on June 3.

RHP Shae Simmons will make a third rehab appearance on Wednesday for Triple-A Gwinnett then be evaluated. On the disabled list since July 27 with a right shoulder strained, Simmons did not retire any of the four batters he faced Monday night and was charged with four runs. He pitched one scoreless inning in his first outing last Saturday.

RHP Aaron Harang (10-7) ended his six-start winless streak Tuesday night in an 11-3 victory at Pittsburgh by pitching 8 1/3 innings and allowing three runs and nine hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Harang had not won since July 10 against the Mets at New York and the Braves had lost each of his last six starts, though he was 0-1 in that span.

LF Justin Upton extended his hitting streak to 10 games Tuesday night as he went 2-for-4 with his 24th home run, five RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Upton is 13-for-34 (.382) during the streak, raising his batting average to .287.

RF Jason Heyward went 2-for-6 with a run scored and three RBIs. In his last five games against the Pirates, he is 11-for-24 (.458) with seven RBIs.