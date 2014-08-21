1B Freddie Freeman finished 1-for-3 with an intentional walk after he had two hits in each of the previous two games of the series in Pittsburgh. Freeman has been one of August’s hottest hitters with a .391 batting average.

LHP Alex Wood made one of his better starts of the season Wednesday but was charged with two runs in the eighth after he put men on second and third then was removed before he could get an out. The loss ended a two-game winning streak for Wood, and he has allowed just seven earned runs in his last 33 1/3 innings (1.89 ERA).

LF Justin Upton finished 1-for-3 with a RBI single in the first inning that extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Upton is batting .378 (14-for-37) with four home runs and 15 RBIs in those 11 games.

RF Jason Heyward went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored both of his team’s runs Wednesday night. Heyward went 6-for-13 (.462) in Pittsburgh and scored four runs over the series’ three games. He’s hitting .323 in August.