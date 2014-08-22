RHP Julio Teheran was in command throughout his outing Thursday. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing four hits with no walks and three strikeouts, to notch his first win against the Cincinnati Reds in his third career start against them. It was his 21st quality start this season.

SS Andrelton Simmons belted his seventh homer in the second inning on Thursday. He did so in typical fashion, launching a 75-mph breaking ball out to left field. It was a 1-2 pitch to Simmons who ranks as the second-toughest National League player to strike out at one K per 10.53 plate appearances. It was his seventh homer this season.

LHP Alex Wood is remaining positive despite his 9-9 record, which by all rights should be much better. Wood has posted a 3.05 ERA in 29 appearances including 18 starts, but he endured yet another hard-luck loss Wednesday when he left leading 2-0 in the eighth with two runners aboard, only to see the Pirates rally for a 3-2 win. His run support of 2.94 per game is second-fewest in the major leagues.

LF Justin Upton extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a third-inning single Thursday. Upton went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. “He’s taking advantage of situations,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “He came up with a runner on third and had a productive out and got a sac fly. He’s keeping within himself. That’s a good sign.”