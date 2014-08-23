RHP Mike Minor held the Reds hitless for 7 2/3 innings on Friday night before center fielder Billy Hamilton’s RBI single tied the score 1-1, ending the no-hitter, shutout, and Minor’s bid for his sixth victory. Minor walked four, including shortstop Zack Cozart who scored the tying run in the eighth. It was Minor’s third consecutive quality as he continues to put his poor start behind him. “You can see the confidence,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez of Minor. “His command was outstanding. His stuff was electric. There’s definitely been significant progress from where he was three weeks ago.”

RHP Shae Simmons is receiving treatment in Atlanta for his ailing right shoulder which flared up again Wednesday causing him to miss his third rehab start. Simmons has not resumed throwing. It was thought that Simmons, who is 1-2 with a 2.91 ERA in 26 appearances and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings, was close to rejoining the Braves bullpen.

3B Chris Johnson went 2-for-6 on Friday for his fifth multi-hit game in August and third in the past seven games. He stole his fourth base and made a couple of nifty defensive plays in the Braves’ 3-1 12-inning win at Cincinnati.

LF Justin Upton garnered more praise from Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez on Friday. Upton extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a third-inning single. His 84 RBI ranked second in the National league. Gonzalez believes Upton has the proper approach to become a 100-RBI guy. “If you have the mindset that you’re going to put the ball in play and get one (run) in, if they make a mistake I may run it out of the park and get three, not swing and miss and get zero,” Gonzalez said. “He’s thinking maybe this is the way you do it.”