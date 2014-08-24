LHP James Russell could be a situational reliever, but not in the conventional way. Instead of being used to get left-handed batters out, he has enjoyed much more success against right-handers. Left-handers are hitting .299 (23-for-77) with three home runs against Russell this season. Right-handers are batting just .113 (9-for-80) with no home runs.

SS Andrelton Simmons was a big reason Atlanta won its first five games of the season against the Reds. Simmons logged at least one hit in each of the first five games between the two teams, including 2-for-6 with double in Friday’s 3-1, 12-inning win. Simmons was slotted in the second spot in Saturday’s lineup and doubled.

RHP Aaron Harang, Sunday’s scheduled Braves starter, was 75-80 with a 4.28 ERA in 217 games, including 213 starts, over eight seasons with the Reds, including 16-win seasons in 2006 and 2007. Since leaving Cincinnati after the 2010 season, he is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in four starts against his former team.

RF Jason Heyward didn’t start Saturday’s game, and manager Fredi Gonzalez had at least two reasons. One was rest, especially after Heyward played all 12 innings on Friday. “He’s a wild man out there sometimes,” Gonzalez said. The other reason? Heyward was 0-for-10 in his career against RHP Mike Leake, Cincinnati’s scheduled Saturday starter. “You look at that, but you look at the next guy, too,” said Gonzalez, who also promised a day off on Sunday for another regular. “You don’t want to give a guy a day off and then put him against a guy he’s 0-for-50 against. You want to have the best matchups you can.”