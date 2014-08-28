LHP Mike Minor will look to build off his best start of the season when he takes the mound for the Braves on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Minor threw 7 2/3 no-hit innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Friday but was saddled with a hard-luck no-decision when he gave up his lone hit -- an RBI single -- to Billy Hamilton, the final batter he faced in the Braves’ 3-1, 12-inning win. That game was the first time in 20 starts this year that Minor pitched beyond the seventh inning. Minor is 4-2 with a 4.86 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets. He last opposed the Mets on July 7, when he didn’t factor into the decision after giving up two runs over seven innings in the Braves’ 4-3, 11-inning loss.

RHP Julio Teheran won his third consecutive start Wednesday night, when he allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 6 1/3 innings as the Braves edged the Mets 3-2. Teheran has allowed just three runs over 18 1/3 innings during the winning streak. He is 13-9 overall this season with a 2.90 ERA in 28 starts.

LF Justin Upton remained on an RBI tear Wednesday night, when he had a run-scoring groundout in the third inning of the Braves’ 3-2 win over the Mets. Upton has 22 RBIs in his past 17 games and now has 88 RBIs this season, which places him third in the National League. He is hitting .289 with 25 homers.

RF Jason Heyward hit a leadoff homer against a familiar foe Wednesday night when he jump-started the Braves’ 3-2 win over the Mets by hitting the third pitch from Mets RHP Zack Wheeler into the left field seats. It was Heyward’s seventh career leadoff homer, his fourth this season, two of those against Wheeler. Heyward is hitting .270 with 11 homers and 53 RBI in 125 games this season.