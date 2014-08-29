LHP Mike Minor continued his second half resurgence Thursday night, when he tossed seven-plus innings of one-run ball and fueled two run-scoring innings for the Braves in a 6-1 win over the Mets. Minor, who carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his previous start against Cincinnati on Aug. 22, retired the first 12 batters he faced Thursday. He ended up allowing four hits -- including two to the last two batters he faced in the eighth -- and walked none while striking out five. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA in his last four starts, a stretch in which he’s improved his record to 6-8 while lowering his overall ERA from 5.42 to 4.70. Minor also chipped in at the plate on Thursday, when he went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the second and a double that started a two-run eighth inning.

LHP Jonny Venters received the bad news the Braves had been fearing Thursday, when he was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow. It is the third tear for Venters, who underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2005 and May 2013. He has been battling soreness in the elbow throughout the rehab process this season and manager Fredi Gonzalez said Thursday the Braves suspected something was wrong because Venters was feeling discomfort while just playing catch or throwing on the side. Venters, 29, last pitched on Oct. 5, 2012 in the National League wild card game.

RHP Ervin Santana will look for his fourth win of August when he takes the mound for the Braves on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Turner Field. Santana absorbed a tough-luck loss last Saturday, when his three-start winning streak ended after he allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven innings as the Braves fell to the Cincinnati Reds 1-0. It was the third time in five starts this month that Santana has allowed two runs or less. Santana is 2-2 with a 4.64 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins, including 2-0 with a 3.26 ERA in three starts this season. He last opposed the Marlins on July 23, when he earned the win after allowing one run over 7 1/3 innings in the Braves’ 6-1 victory.

OF Emilio Bonifacio had his best game in a Braves uniform on Thursday, when he went 4-for-5 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in the Braves’ 6-1 win over the Mets. It was the fifth time this season Bonifacio has collected at least four hits in a game but the first time since July 29, when he was playing for the Chicago Cubs. The two RBI were also the first for Bonifacio as a member of the Braves. Bonifacio, whom the Braves acquired on July 31, is hitting .300 with five stolen bases in 60 at-bats for the Braves and .283 with two homers, 20 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 336 at-bats overall this season.