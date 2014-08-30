RHP Aaron Harang, who faces the Marlins on Saturday, struggled in two of his past three starts. He gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Dodgers on Aug. 14, then four runs in 5 1/3 innings at Cincinnati last Sunday. In between, though, the veteran worked into the ninth inning during a victory at Pittsburgh and has been a pleasant surprise with a 10-8 record and 3.60 ERA. Harang is 0-1 with a 5.18 ERA in four career games against the Marlins.

CF B.J. Upton was out of the lineup Friday for the fourth time in the Braves’ past seven games. He is batting a National League-worst .115 (7-for-61) in August. The only Atlanta player to hit worse than that with at least 60 at-bats in a month was catcher-turned broadcaster Bob Uecker, who hit .114 in June, 1967.

RHP Ervin Santana walked three consecutive batters in the first inning, but got out of the jam and allowed just one run over six innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Friday. He hasn’t lost at home since June, posting a 6-0 record in seven starts at Turner Field during July and August. Santana allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked just one batter after the first inning while lowering his ERA to 3.53.

LF Justin Upton was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and RBI single against the Marlins on Friday as he continued a late push for Most Valuable Player consideration in the National League. He has 26 homers and a career-high 91 RBIs to go with a .288 average. Seven of the homers and 28 of the RBIs have come in 25 games during August.