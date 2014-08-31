LHP Jonny Venters will have a third Tommy John surgery to fix his left arm. Venters hasn’t pitched since 2012. He made 79 appearances in 2010, 85 in 2011 and 66 in 2012.

LHP Alex Wood (9-10, 3.09) has pitched better than his record might indicate. Over the last 10 starts, he’s 3-4 with a 2.97 ERA. During that time, Wood has not allowed more than four runs and has permitted two runs or less in seven starts. Wood is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA in seven career appearances (four starts) against Miami. He beat the Marlins 4-2 on June 1.

RHP Aaron Harang (10-9) lost for the third time in four starts on Saturday. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits and three walks, with five strikeouts. He has allowed 15 earned runs over his last 23 2/3 innings. Harang is 5-6 with a 5.94 ERA in 20 starts against Miami.

LF Justin Upton is 3-for-8 with a homer on the current homestand. Over the last 48 games, he’s gone 56-for-179, a .313 batting average. His career average against Miami improved to .301.

RF Jason Heyward had three hits on Saturday and has 19 multi-hit efforts over the last 41 games. Heyward has hit .348 with 22 RBIs during that streak. He’s had multiple hits in six of his last seven games against Miami and has at least one hit in 14 of 15 games against the Marlins this season.