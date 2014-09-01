RHP Julio Teheran (13-9, 2.90) has won his last three starts and beat the Mets on Aug. 27 when he allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Teheran is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this year, including a 4-2 win on June 27 in Philadelphia. Teheran is 3-2 with a 2.95 ERA in seven career appearances against the Phils.

C Evan Gattis hit his 21st homer of the season, matching the total from his rookie season. Gattis has 42 homers over the last two seasons, matching Cleveland’s Carlos Santana for the most in the majors by a primary catcher. Gattis has 42 homers in 698 at-bats.

LHP Alex Wood (10-10) matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in pitching eight scoreless innings against the Marlins on Sunday. Wood allowed five hits and hit double-digit strikeouts for the third time.

INF Phil Gosselin got a start at third base on Sunday and recorded a career-best three hits. Gosselin, who has also played second base and shortstop, has 19 hits this season. He’s had a hit in each game in which he’s had at least two at-bats (17-for-44, .386).