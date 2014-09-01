FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
September 1, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Julio Teheran (13-9, 2.90) has won his last three starts and beat the Mets on Aug. 27 when he allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Teheran is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this year, including a 4-2 win on June 27 in Philadelphia. Teheran is 3-2 with a 2.95 ERA in seven career appearances against the Phils.

C Evan Gattis hit his 21st homer of the season, matching the total from his rookie season. Gattis has 42 homers over the last two seasons, matching Cleveland’s Carlos Santana for the most in the majors by a primary catcher. Gattis has 42 homers in 698 at-bats.

LHP Alex Wood (10-10) matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in pitching eight scoreless innings against the Marlins on Sunday. Wood allowed five hits and hit double-digit strikeouts for the third time.

INF Phil Gosselin got a start at third base on Sunday and recorded a career-best three hits. Gosselin, who has also played second base and shortstop, has 19 hits this season. He’s had a hit in each game in which he’s had at least two at-bats (17-for-44, .386).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.