LHP Mike Minor, who faces the Phillies on Tuesday, has a 2.22 ERA in four outings since being skipped in the rotation during early August to get back on track. He replaced his inconsistent changeup with a more effective sinker and is 2-1 with four straight quality starts. Minor, 6-8 with a 4.70 ERA, is 0-2 with a 2.77 ERA against the Phillies this year and 2-4 with a 3.59 ERA for his career.

OF Jose Constanza, who hit .278 with 12 stolen bases over 100 games in 2011-13, was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday when rosters expanded and flew out leading off the ninth inning as the Braves were no-hit by the Phillies. He had spent all this season in the minors, batting .293 with 30 steals. Constanza, who turned 31 on Monday, hit .303 in 42 games with the Braves in 2011.

OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich, who finished the 2013 season with the Braves, was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday when rosters expanded and grounded out as a pinch hitter. He played in 136 games with Gwinnett this year, batting .256 with 15 homers and 61 RBIs. Terdoslavich, 25, had hit .318 with 18 homers and 58 RBIs over 85 games with Gwinnett in 2013.

RHP Juan Jaime, who had a 2.25 ERA in nine games for the Braves earlier this year, was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett when rosters could expand on Monday and allowed two runs in the ninth inning. He had 18 saves in 19 opportunities for Gwinnett, posting a 1-0 record and a 3.51 ERA. Jaime, 27, had 63 strikeouts in 41 innings while holding opponents to a .181 average.

LHP Chasen Shreve pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts Monday against the Phillies after being recalled when rosters could expand. He was 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA and one save in 10 games with Triple-A Gwinnett. Shreve, 24, posted a 1.80 ERA in five games with the Braves during July after starting the season with Double-A Mississippi. He was 3-2 with a 2.48 ERA and seven saves in 42 games for Mississippi.

RF Jason Heyward had a career-high three stolen bases on Monday although the Braves were no-hit by the Phillies. He swiped second and third after a walk in the first inning, then stole second again in the third after another walk. Heyward finished 0-for-2 with a strikeout, dropping his average to 272.