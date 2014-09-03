RHP Mike Minor (6-9) gave up three runs in 7 1/3 innings Tuesday. Minor allowed seven hits, two walks and struck out five. It was the first time in four starts he allowed more than two runs.

C Christian Bethancourt was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will serve as the team’s third catcher over the final month. Bethancourt made 13 starts for the Braves this summer when Evan Gattis was on the disabled list and hit .240. He hit .378 in his final 16 games at Gwinnett and hit .304 after the All-Star Game.

RHP Ervin Santana (13-7, 3.53 ERA) has been victimized by the lack of support in his last two starts. He lost to the Reds on Aug. 18 and received a no-decision against the Marlins on Aug. 29 despite allowing only one earn run on each occasion. Over his last 10 starts, Santana is 6-2 with a 2.89 ERA. Santana is 2-1 with a 3.28 ERA this season against the Phillies and beat them 6-4 on July 18. He is 3-1 with a 2.56 ERA in five career starts against Philadelphia.

RF Jason Heyward had two of the team’s three hits Tuesday, both doubles. Heyward has 20 multi-hit games. He has 23 doubles, 12 of them to lead off an inning. Heyward lifted his batting average to .274.