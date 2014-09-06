1B Freddie Freeman hit his 18th home run on Friday. It was his first home run since Aug. 15.

LHP Alex Wood is scheduled to start against Miami on Saturday. He is 10-10 with a 2.92 ERA. Over his last five starts, Wood is 3-1 and pitched at least six innings and yielded no more than three runs in any of those five starts.

RHP Gus Schlosser was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to give the Braves some pitching depth. Schlosser, 25, had a 4.50 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Braves earlier this season. He went 7-6 with a 4.17 ERA in 25 games with Gwinnett.

RHP Aaron Harang gave up 10 hits and six runs without making it out of the fourth inning against Miami on Friday. Over his past five starts, Harang is 1-4 with a 6.91 ERA and opponents have hit .350 against him.