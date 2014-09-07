1B Freddie Freeman leads baseball with 1,279 innings played. He has missed just two innings this season and ranks tied for third in the NL with 60 extra-base hits. Freeman, who turns 25 on Friday, needs two more homers to reach 20 for the fourth straight season. He hit 21 as a rookie in 2011 and then 23 in each of the next two years. His OPS is down slightly this year -- from a career-high .897 last year to .862. But make no mistake: Freeman is a team leader and a force in the middle of their lineup.

RHP Julio Teheran will make his 30th start of the season on Sunday against the Marlins. As a rookie last season, Teheran made 30 starts and posted a 14-8 record with a 3.20 ERA. This year, his ERA is lower (2.90), and Teheran (13-10) has a very good chance of surpassing last season’s win total. Put it together, and Teheran -- at age 23 -- is 27-18 the past two years and deserves mention among the best young pitchers in baseball. The native of Colombia is learning to mix in his promising changeup with his low-90s fastball. He likes to elevate his fastball when he goes for strikeouts, and he jumps at hitters to create deception. He has won three of his past four starts, allowing a total of five runs during that span. In seven career appearances vs. the Marlins, he is 4-0 with a 2.31 ERA and a 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings average.

LHP Alex Wood had a strong game pitching and hitting against the Marlins on Saturday -- even though he did not get a decision. Wood’s hit capped a three-run fourth inning with a two-run single. Before his hit, Wood was 2-for-63 -- a .032 batting average -- with no RBI in his career as a big-league batter. On the mound, Wood stretched his scoreless streak to 14 innings before finally giving up a run. He finished the game allowing six hits, two walks and one run.

Phil Gosselin, 25, started Saturday in place of Chris Johnson and went 1-for-4. Gosselin is now hitting .306 on the season. It was Gosselin’s 14th MLB start and his fourth at 3B. Gosselin, who is from the Philadelphia area, played at the University of Virginia and was the Braves’ fifth-round pick in 2010. He made his big-league debut on Aug. 16, 2013 and played just his 32nd game in the majors on Saturday. Still, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez likes Gosselin’s right-handed bat and has been platooning at second base for the past few weeks with lefty-hitting Tommy La Stella. In addition to those opportunities at second, Gonzalez wants to try to get Gosselin in the game at other spots, such as third base, and that was the case on Saturday.