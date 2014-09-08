FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
September 9, 2014 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Mike Minor is scheduled to start against the Nationals on Monday. He struck out 11 and allowed two earned runs in seven innings in a no-decision at Washington on June 29. Minor is 3-2 with a 4.64 ERA in 10 career starts vs. the Nationals.

1B Freddie Freeman has a five-game hitting streak against Miami after starting the season 3-for-54 (.056) against the Marlins. He went 1-for-4 Sunday, 4-for-13 with a homer in the weekend series at Miami.

RHP Julio Teheran reached 200 innings in a season for the first time in his career. He gave up four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings Sunday in a loss to the Marlins. Teheran is 13-11 with a 3.00 ERA in a team-high 30 starts.

C Evan Gattis had opportunities to drive in runs in the fourth and sixth inning with two runners on base, but he struck out and hit a hard line out to left field to end the innings. Gattis is 0-for-5 in his career against Marlins RHP Brad Hand.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.