LHP Mike Minor is scheduled to start against the Nationals on Monday. He struck out 11 and allowed two earned runs in seven innings in a no-decision at Washington on June 29. Minor is 3-2 with a 4.64 ERA in 10 career starts vs. the Nationals.

1B Freddie Freeman has a five-game hitting streak against Miami after starting the season 3-for-54 (.056) against the Marlins. He went 1-for-4 Sunday, 4-for-13 with a homer in the weekend series at Miami.

RHP Julio Teheran reached 200 innings in a season for the first time in his career. He gave up four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings Sunday in a loss to the Marlins. Teheran is 13-11 with a 3.00 ERA in a team-high 30 starts.

C Evan Gattis had opportunities to drive in runs in the fourth and sixth inning with two runners on base, but he struck out and hit a hard line out to left field to end the innings. Gattis is 0-for-5 in his career against Marlins RHP Brad Hand.