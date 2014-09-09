LHP Mike Minor made the start on Monday at Washington. He entered the game with an ERA of 4.65 but allowed just two runs in six innings but was tagged with the loss in the 2-1 contest. “He was outstanding again,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez. Minor saw his ERA drop to 4.58 as he threw 82 pitches, 55 for strikes. “I feel like they snuck out one of those runs in the first with a couple balls off the end of the bat, but it was good hitting on their part,” Minor said. “And then later on, I felt like I got behind a couple guys but got out of some innings, and then seventh inning started off bad, but yeah, we’re facing a pitcher that’s been dominating all year.”

1B Freddie Freeman and Hunter Pence of the Giants entered play Monday as the only National League players to start every game. Freeman entered the game with an average near .500 this year against Washington and he singled down the third-base line in the first against starter Doug Fister. “He is tough. He pitches to contact,” Freeman said of Fister. Freeman had a hit in the eighth against lefty reliever Matt Thornton.

RHP David Hale almost got the Braves out of the seventh inning when Anthony Rendon hit a groundball to second base. But the Braves could not turn the double play to end the inning as pinch-runner Jeff Kobernus scored to make it 2-0. “That is exactly why he is in there,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Hale, who induces a lot of grounders. Hale was not charged with a run in one inning and lowered his ERA to 2.85.

C Evan Gattis was not with the team Monday as he was taking antibiotics for strep throat, according to manager Fredi Gonzalez. He is hitting .270 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs.

C Gerald Laird got the start back of the plate as Evan Gattis was out with strep throat. Laird was 0-for-3 and his averaged fell to .211. He was on deck as Andrelton Simmons ended the game by fanning against Drew Storen of the Nationals.

RHP Ervin Santana will start for the Braves on Tuesday in Washington. He is 1-1 in six games in his career against Washington and 1-1 this year in two games, both starts, against the Nationals.

RF Jason Heyward batted leadoff again and he made a nice catch in foul territory on a ball hit by Ian Desmond to end the third. Heyward was 0-for-3 and is now hitting .273 but appreciates the pennant drive. “It’s my fifth year, and every year I’ve been fortunate enough to play for something coming down the stretch and this year’s no different,” he said. “Tomorrow’s another game and we have something to still play for, and that’s our responsibility and that’s the way we look at it.” Heyward was impressed with Washington starter Doug Fister, who allowed no runs and two hits in seven innings. “I felt better today against him than I have before,” Heyward said. “He still makes good pitches every night, I feel like. That’s the only way a non-velo guy is going to come out there and have success. But again, I just missed that one to right center. Justin just missed getting that one out of here, to right center. It’s a different ballgame obviously if those go, but that’s the nature of it and that’s the kind of pitcher he is.”