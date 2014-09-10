1B Freddie Freeman is hitting nearly .500 this season against Washington. He had a hit in the first inning for the second night in a row and finished with two more hits in the game, both off starter Jordan Zimmermann. “In our opinion we think Zimmermann is their ace, and we swung the bats really well. We hit the ball hard. We lined out a few times and we got some runs on the board,” Freeman said.

C Evan Gattis was not with the team Tuesday as he continued to battle strep throat. He is hitting .270 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs.

2B Phil Gosselin made the start at second as 2B Tommy La Stella was a late scratch due to a migraine. Gosselin, a former University of Virginia player, got the start on a night the baseball team at Virginia was honored before the game for its College World Series appearance earlier this year. Gosselin also expected to have his parents in the stands. He is from West Chester, Pa., about three hours from the nation’s capital. Gosselin batted second in the order and was 1-for-4 as his average fell to .300.

RHP Ervin Santana got the start for the Braves on Tuesday in Washington. He was 1-1 in six games in his career against Washington and 1-1 this year in two games, both starts, against the Nationals. “The change up is really, really good,” said Washington manager Matt Williams. “He can reach back for 96 when he wants to. He has good arm action. But his biggest pitch is his changeup.” Santana allowed six runs (five earned) in five innings and was tagged with the loss. “I was happy with my performance. It was just one bad inning, and it wasn’t that bad because I make my pitches and they still hit it, so it was one of those days,” he said.