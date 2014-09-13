1B Freddie Freeman came out of the Washington series having hit safely in all 16 games against the Nationals this season. He hit .476 (30-63) with seven doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs.

RHP Julio Teheran is 13-11 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 starts this season. He has 168 strikeouts in 201 innings. Teheran never faced the Rangers.

SS Andrelton Simmons was the only Braves player with multiple hits Friday, recording his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 31 vs. Miami. He went 2-for-4.

LHP Alex Wood has completed at least seven innings in each of his last five starts. He registered nine or more strikeouts for the second time in his last three starts and fourth time overall. He received three runs-or-less of support in each of his last five starts. Wood has seven straight quality starts.