September 14, 2014

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Julio Teheran (13-12) gave up three hits and no earned runs in a complete game. It was Teheran’s longest outing since he pitched eight innings on July 31 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “He pitched really well -- better than really well,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He pitched tremendous baseball today. It is a shame the last couple outings we have had we didn’t get a W on them.”

OF Justin Upton ranks third in the NL with 27 home runs. He has only one multi-homer game in 2014, which occurred on April 10 in a loss to the Mets.

