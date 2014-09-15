LHP Mike Minor (6-11, 4.74 ERA) suffered a third consecutive defeat, losing to Texas 10-3 on Sunday. Minor gave up five runs on eight hits, three walks and two hit batters in 107 pitches over 4 2/3 innings. In his last six starts before Sunday, Minor was 2-3 with a 2.63 ERA. “A lot of pitches over five innings,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He got into some deep counts, but he’s been awful good in his last five or six starts. Today was one of those where he might have left the ball out of the plate.”

1B Freddie Freeman extended his hit streak to 10 games after going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Atlanta’s 10-3 loss to Texas on Sunday. Freeman is hitting .351 during the streak and .336 with 16 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs in his last 39 games.

C Evan Gattis missed a sixth consecutive game after sitting out Atlanta’s 10-3 loss to Texas on Sunday. Gattis, who hasn’t played since a shutout loss to Miami on Sept. 7, is hitting .270 with 22 home runs and 52 RBIs for the recently run-strapped Braves.

CF Emilio Bonifacio went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Atlanta’s 10-3 loss to Texas on Sunday. On the Braves’ recently completed nine-game road trip, Bonifacio went 3-for-19. In 38 games since returning from the DL on July 22, he’s hitting .285.