1B Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the first inning. It’s the third time Freeman has had a double-digit hitting streak. His career best was 20 games in 2011. Freeman is batting .350 during the streak and is hitting .470 in 17 games against Washington this season. Freeman was also ejected for the first time this season.

C Christian Bethancourt threw out a would-be base stealer for the first time when he gunned out Nate Schierholtz in the seventh inning. Bethancourt also had two hits, his fourth multi-hit game, and is batting .321 since being recalled on Sept. 2.

RHP Aaron Harang has been difficult for Washington to handle this year. The hard-throwing veteran is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA in three starts against the Nats. Harang has struck out 16 and walked three in 20 innings against Washington this season. He’s 3-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 12 career starts against Washington.

RHP Ervin Santana (14-9) scattered three hits and walked two in six innings, but was again victimized by lack of run support. Santana struck out six, leaving him two shy of 1,500 for his career. Santana suffered his first home loss since June 17.