Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
September 18, 2014 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Freddie Freeman went 0-for-4 and saw his 11-game hitting streak end. Freeman hit .350 (14-for-40) during the stretch.

C Evan Gattis missed his eighth straight game because of strep throat. Gattis hasn’t played since Sept. 7 in Miami. He saw the doctor again on Tuesday, but results were not yet known.

LHP Alex Wood (10-10) has firmly established himself as a member of the starting rotation. The University of Georgia graduate has had dominant stuff over the last 10 games, but has little to show for it. Wood is 3-3 with a 2.27 ERA, striking out 88 in 87 1/3 innings during that time. He beat the Nationals on Aug. 10 when he allowed one run on five hits and struck out 12.

2B Phil Gosselin had two hits on Tuesday and has reached safely in 18 of his 21 starts. Over the last 25 games, he’s hitting .300 (24-for-80) after getting only three hits in his first 11 games. He has seven multi-hit games.

RHP Aaron Harang (11-11) pitched well in the loss. He allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight in seven innings. It was his first loss to the Nationals in four starts this season. The eight strikeouts were his second most in a seven-inning start.

