LHP Mike Minor, who faces the New York Mets on Saturday night, had turned in six consecutive quality starts before faltering in a road loss against the Texas Rangers last Sunday. He was knocked out after 4 2/3 innings and fell to 6-11 with a 4.44 ERA with his third straight loss. Minor is 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in three starts against the Mets this year, and is 5-2 with a 4.50 ERA for his career.

RHP Julio Teheran got no offensive support again while falling to the Mets on Friday for his fourth loss in a row. He gave up just a two-run homer in seven innings while striking out six and walking none. He is 13-13 despite a 2.88 ERA.

SS Andrelton Simmons, who had left the previous game with a sore ankle, had three of the Braves’ five hits, including a double, against the Mets on Friday. He has 11 hits in his past 27 at-bats, a .407 clip. For the season, he is hitting .247. It was the fifth three-hit game of the year for Simmons, but first since July 12.

C Evan Gattis, originally sidelined by strep throat, also had a kidney stone and missed his 10th straight game on Friday. He hasn’t played since Sept. 7 in Miami. Gattis, who he hitting .270 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs, took batting practice Friday in his first baseball activity in 11 days. He is listed as day-to-day.

RF Jason Heyward was out of the lineup Friday against the Mets after being hit on the left thumb by a pitch in the sixth inning Wednesday against the Nationals. X-rays were negative, but the thumb remains stiff and swollen. “It is (frustrating), especially at this time (of the season),” said Heyward, who is batting .272 with 11 homers, 58 RBIs and 19 stolen bases, plus is playing Gold Glove-calibre defense. He is listed as day-to-day.