LHP Mike Minor (6-12) left Saturday’s game after throwing only one inning, the shortest of his 111 career starts. Minor, who allowed one run on no hits, complained of soreness in his left shoulder and was taken to the clubhouse for evaluation.

1B Freddie Freeman had a two-RBI single to end Atlanta’s 18-inning scoreless streak. It was his first game with multiple RBIs since Aug. 16 against Oakland. It was his 20th multi-RBI game of the season. Freeman has 184 RBI over the last two seasons, third-most in the National League.

C Evan Gattis was not in the starting lineup again on Saturday, but was able to pinch hit and grounded out in his first appearance since Sept. 7. Gattis was first diagnosed with strep throat and later diagnosed with kidney stones.

RHP Ervin Santana (14-9, 3.74) has lost his last two starts and is 1-3 in his last five starts. Santana is 2-1 with a 2.05 in three starts against the Mets, with 17 strikeouts and only four walks in 22 innings. He lost to the Mets 4-1 on July 9.

RF Jason Heyward did not start for the second night because of swelling on the left thumb, which was hit by a pitch on Wednesday. The x-rays were negative and Heyward is listed as day-to-day.

RF Emilio Bonifacio had three hits and stole a pair of bases, giving him 24, on Saturday. Bonifacio also threw out a runner at the plate for his first assist of the season.